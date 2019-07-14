IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

18-29-35-40-45

(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty, forty-five)

1-4-1, Fireball: 4

(one, four, one; Fireball: four)

6-2-4, Fireball: 8

(six, two, four; Fireball: eight)

6-1-9-4, Fireball: 9

(six, one, nine, four; Fireball: nine)

1-8-1-5, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, one, five; Fireball: six)

01-04-17-19-38

(one, four, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million