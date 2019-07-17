IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-15-28-34-42

(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two)

1-3-3, Fireball: 3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, three, three; Fireball: three)

9-0-2, Fireball: 4

(nine, zero, two; Fireball: four)

1-0-6-9, Fireball: 4

(one, zero, six, nine; Fireball: four)

6-2-9-5, Fireball: 5

(six, two, nine, five; Fireball: five)

03-17-25-29-45

(three, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million