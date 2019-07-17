Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-15-28-34-42
(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two)
1-3-3, Fireball: 3
(one, three, three; Fireball: three)
9-0-2, Fireball: 4
(nine, zero, two; Fireball: four)
1-0-6-9, Fireball: 4
(one, zero, six, nine; Fireball: four)
6-2-9-5, Fireball: 5
(six, two, nine, five; Fireball: five)
03-17-25-29-45
(three, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
