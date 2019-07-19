Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-08-09-27-41
(six, eight, nine, twenty-seven, forty-one)
5-1-0, Fireball: 9
(five, one, zero; Fireball: nine)
5-4-0, Fireball: 8
(five, four, zero; Fireball: eight)
8-9-2-1, Fireball: 8
(eight, nine, two, one; Fireball: eight)
6-6-6-4, Fireball: 7
(six, six, six, four; Fireball: seven)
02-07-15-28-31
(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
