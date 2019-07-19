IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-08-09-27-41

(six, eight, nine, twenty-seven, forty-one)

5-1-0, Fireball: 9

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(five, one, zero; Fireball: nine)

5-4-0, Fireball: 8

(five, four, zero; Fireball: eight)

8-9-2-1, Fireball: 8

(eight, nine, two, one; Fireball: eight)

6-6-6-4, Fireball: 7

(six, six, six, four; Fireball: seven)

02-07-15-28-31

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million