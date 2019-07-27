Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
02-12-14-23-31
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
02-12-14-23-31
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
IL Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments