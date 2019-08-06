IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-24-25-32-35

(four, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five)

3-4-6, Fireball: 7

(three, four, six; Fireball: seven)

0-9-6, Fireball: 1

(zero, nine, six; Fireball: one)

3-7-0-9, Fireball: 8

(three, seven, zero, nine; Fireball: eight)

0-2-4-5, Fireball:

(zero, two, four, five; Fireball: zero)

13-19-33-38-45

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million