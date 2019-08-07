IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-19-20-22-39

(six, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

0-9-3, Fireball: 8

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(zero, nine, three; Fireball: eight)

9-0-6, Fireball: 9

(nine, zero, six; Fireball: nine)

6-8-5-6, Fireball: 4

(six, eight, five, six; Fireball: four)

4-4-5-2, Fireball: 9

(four, four, five, two; Fireball: nine)

20-22-26-30-35

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

08-32-47-53-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)