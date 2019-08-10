Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
6-9-7-7, Fireball: 8
(six, nine, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
6-9-7-7, Fireball: 8
(six, nine, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments