IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-06-17-23-37-38, Extra Shot: 9

(two, six, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: nine)

27-32-38-40-45

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five)

4-5-2, Fireball: 4

(four, five, two; Fireball: four)

2-4-4, Fireball:

(two, four, four; Fireball: zero)

1-9-2-4, Fireball:

(one, nine, two, four; Fireball: zero)

9-5-6-7, Fireball: 4

(nine, five, six, seven; Fireball: four)

05-06-26-30-37

(five, six, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Estimated jackpot: $149 million