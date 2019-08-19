Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
06-14-35-37-41
(six, fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one)
4-1-5, Fireball: 4
(four, one, five; Fireball: four)
4-8-9, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)
0-3-3-0, Fireball: 3
(zero, three, three, zero; Fireball: three)
3-1-8-0, Fireball: 2
(three, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
07-19-31-32-33
(seven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
