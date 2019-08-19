Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
3-1-8-0, Fireball: 2
(three, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
3-1-8-0, Fireball: 2
(three, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments