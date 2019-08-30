IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-05-26-32-40

(one, five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty)

4-5-7, Fireball: 6

(four, five, seven; Fireball: six)

8-7-0, Fireball: 3

(eight, seven, zero; Fireball: three)

4-1-4-7, Fireball: 3

(four, one, four, seven; Fireball: three)

1-7-5-7, Fireball:

(one, seven, five, seven; Fireball: zero)

01-04-13-19-28

(one, four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million