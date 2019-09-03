IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-19-27-29-32

3-3-0, Fireball: 1

1-3-8, Fireball: 4

8-1-9-1, Fireball: 5

0-5-7-0, Fireball: 6

02-19-20-31-35

13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $80 million