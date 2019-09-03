Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-19-27-29-32
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
3-3-0, Fireball: 1
(three, three, zero; Fireball: one)
1-3-8, Fireball: 4
(one, three, eight; Fireball: four)
8-1-9-1, Fireball: 5
(eight, one, nine, one; Fireball: five)
0-5-7-0, Fireball: 6
(zero, five, seven, zero; Fireball: six)
02-19-20-31-35
(two, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments