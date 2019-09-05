IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

09-12-15-42-43-44, Extra Shot: 11

(nine, twelve, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four; Extra Shot: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

16-17-18-21-43

(sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, forty-three)

8-4-5, Fireball: 5

(eight, four, five; Fireball: five)

0-4-4, Fireball: 8

(zero, four, four; Fireball: eight)

3-9-1-3, Fireball:

(three, nine, one, three; Fireball: zero)

6-5-8-0, Fireball: 5

(six, five, eight, zero; Fireball: five)

20-24-27-39-45

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million