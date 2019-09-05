Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
20-24-27-39-45
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)
