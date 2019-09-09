Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-12-15-22-43-47, Extra Shot: 5
(three, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-three, forty-seven; Extra Shot: five)
05-26-28-31-39
(five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
3-5-3, Fireball:
(three, five, three; Fireball: zero)
7-8-0, Fireball: 5
(seven, eight, zero; Fireball: five)
8-1-9-6, Fireball: 2
(eight, one, nine, six; Fireball: two)
4-6-1-6, Fireball: 7
(four, six, one, six; Fireball: seven)
01-11-12-41-43
(one, eleven, twelve, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments