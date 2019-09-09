IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-12-15-22-43-47, Extra Shot: 5

(three, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-three, forty-seven; Extra Shot: five)

05-26-28-31-39

(five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

3-5-3, Fireball:

(three, five, three; Fireball: zero)

7-8-0, Fireball: 5

(seven, eight, zero; Fireball: five)

8-1-9-6, Fireball: 2

(eight, one, nine, six; Fireball: two)

4-6-1-6, Fireball: 7

(four, six, one, six; Fireball: seven)

01-11-12-41-43

(one, eleven, twelve, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million