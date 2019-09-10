IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-24-29-31-45

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-five)

1-8-3, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, three; Fireball: six)

2-5-8, Fireball: 6

(two, five, eight; Fireball: six)

3-4-1-8, Fireball: 5

(three, four, one, eight; Fireball: five)

8-9-8-3, Fireball: 8

(eight, nine, eight, three; Fireball: eight)

06-27-28-30-42

(six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million