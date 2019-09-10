Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-24-29-31-45
1-8-3, Fireball: 6
2-5-8, Fireball: 6
3-4-1-8, Fireball: 5
8-9-8-3, Fireball: 8
06-27-28-30-42
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
