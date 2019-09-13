IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

23-24-33-37-40

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)

7-8-8, Fireball: 4

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(seven, eight, eight; Fireball: four)

6-2-6, Fireball: 6

(six, two, six; Fireball: six)

2-2-3-2, Fireball: 5

(two, two, three, two; Fireball: five)

4-5-4-9, Fireball: 7

(four, five, four, nine; Fireball: seven)

01-25-26-28-42

(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million