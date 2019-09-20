IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-07-13-32-36

(five, seven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)

2-1-7, Fireball:

(two, one, seven; Fireball: zero)

4-7-4, Fireball: 8

(four, seven, four; Fireball: eight)

8-2-7-9, Fireball: 6

(eight, two, seven, nine; Fireball: six)

2-4-0-5, Fireball: 8

(two, four, zero, five; Fireball: eight)

11-13-14-22-26

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

23-24-42-48-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million