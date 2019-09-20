Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-07-13-32-36
(five, seven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
2-1-7, Fireball:
(two, one, seven; Fireball: zero)
4-7-4, Fireball: 8
(four, seven, four; Fireball: eight)
8-2-7-9, Fireball: 6
(eight, two, seven, nine; Fireball: six)
2-4-0-5, Fireball: 8
(two, four, zero, five; Fireball: eight)
11-13-14-22-26
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
23-24-42-48-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments