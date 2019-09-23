IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-24-25-33-37-52, Extra Shot: 19

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nineteen)

06-18-20-31-38

(six, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

9-2-0, Fireball: 5

(nine, two, zero; Fireball: five)

0-2-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, two, eight; Fireball: five)

0-3-5-0, Fireball: 3

(zero, three, five, zero; Fireball: three)

8-6-7-1, Fireball: 2

(eight, six, seven, one; Fireball: two)

10-34-37-43-44

(ten, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million