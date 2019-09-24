IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-22-25-33-34

(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four)

3-9-4, Fireball: 4

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(three, nine, four; Fireball: four)

3-3-0, Fireball: 7

(three, three, zero; Fireball: seven)

8-9-5-3, Fireball: 9

(eight, nine, five, three; Fireball: nine)

4-8-6-2, Fireball:

(four, eight, six, two; Fireball: zero)

04-13-14-23-37

(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million