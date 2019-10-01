Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
11-13-21-25-32
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
6-9-6, Fireball:
(six, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
3-7-6, Fireball: 5
(three, seven, six; Fireball: five)
6-8-1-3, Fireball: 3
(six, eight, one, three; Fireball: three)
0-4-8-8, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, eight, eight; Fireball: one)
01-16-20-34-38
(one, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
10-17-39-42-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(ten, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
