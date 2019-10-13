Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
05-06-29-34-35
(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
