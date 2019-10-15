IL Lottery

Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
09-20-30-31-41
(nine, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-one)
4-7-1, Fireball: 7
(four, seven, one; Fireball: seven)
7-6-9, Fireball: 3
(seven, six, nine; Fireball: three)
3-4-2-1, Fireball: 7
(three, four, two, one; Fireball: seven)
1-6-0-6, Fireball:
(one, six, zero, six; Fireball: zero)
09-23-36-41-45
(nine, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-five, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
