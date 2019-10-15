IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

09-20-30-31-41

(nine, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-one)

4-7-1, Fireball: 7

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(four, seven, one; Fireball: seven)

7-6-9, Fireball: 3

(seven, six, nine; Fireball: three)

3-4-2-1, Fireball: 7

(three, four, two, one; Fireball: seven)

1-6-0-6, Fireball:

(one, six, zero, six; Fireball: zero)

09-23-36-41-45

(nine, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-five, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million