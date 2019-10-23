Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-11-27-37-43
(one, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three)
8-6-8, Fireball:
(eight, six, eight; Fireball: zero)
9-1-3, Fireball: 9
(nine, one, three; Fireball: nine)
3-0-9-1, Fireball: 5
(three, zero, nine, one; Fireball: five)
4-1-3-9, Fireball: 1
(four, one, three, nine; Fireball: one)
03-10-18-28-39
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Comments