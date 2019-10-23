IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-11-27-37-43

(one, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three)

8-6-8, Fireball:

(eight, six, eight; Fireball: zero)

9-1-3, Fireball: 9

(nine, one, three; Fireball: nine)

3-0-9-1, Fireball: 5

(three, zero, nine, one; Fireball: five)

4-1-3-9, Fireball: 1

(four, one, three, nine; Fireball: one)

03-10-18-28-39

(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $120 million