IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-06-16-23-31

(one, six, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

8-0-8, Fireball: 8

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(eight, zero, eight; Fireball: eight)

0-2-1-5, Fireball: 3

(zero, two, one, five; Fireball: three)

9-0-8-0, Fireball: 1

(nine, zero, eight, zero; Fireball: one)

14-28-32-33-40

(fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $130 million