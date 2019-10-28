IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-14-20-22-24-40, Extra Shot: 25

(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty; Extra Shot: twenty-five)

21-22-27-39-41

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one)

5-2-9, Fireball: 9

(five, two, nine; Fireball: nine)

5-4-2, Fireball: 6

(five, four, two; Fireball: six)

1-9-2-0, Fireball: 6

(one, nine, two, zero; Fireball: six)

4-4-1-1, Fireball: 5

(four, four, one, one; Fireball: five)

05-12-18-26-42

(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Estimated jackpot: $140 million