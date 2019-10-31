IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

24-25-41-48-49-51, Extra Shot: 1

(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: one)

05-36-37-43-45

(five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five)

4-6-1, Fireball: 2

(four, six, one; Fireball: two)

1-7-5, Fireball: 7

(one, seven, five; Fireball: seven)

9-0-0-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, zero, zero, one; Fireball: seven)

3-1-5-4, Fireball: 8

(three, one, five, four; Fireball: eight)

30-33-34-36-39

(thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million