IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-09-12-28-32

(six, nine, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

3-9-0, Fireball: 7

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(three, nine, zero; Fireball: seven)

3-1-9, Fireball: 7

(three, one, nine; Fireball: seven)

6-3-5-8, Fireball: 8

(six, three, five, eight; Fireball: eight)

4-7-2-8, Fireball: 7

(four, seven, two, eight; Fireball: seven)

01-02-06-13-23

(one, two, six, thirteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

09-20-36-41-54, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million