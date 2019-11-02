Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-09-19-26-38-52, Extra Shot: 19
(five, nine, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $9.75 million
07-12-17-20-24
(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)
0-8-6, Fireball: 4
(zero, eight, six; Fireball: four)
3-2-7, Fireball: 1
(three, two, seven; Fireball: one)
6-3-5-8, Fireball: 2
(six, three, five, eight; Fireball: two)
6-5-9-0, Fireball: 1
(six, five, nine, zero; Fireball: one)
25-26-27-44-45
(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
