Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
16-29-33-42-43
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three)
9-4-5, Fireball:
(nine, four, five; Fireball: zero)
9-5-1, Fireball: 5
(nine, five, one; Fireball: five)
1-1-4-8, Fireball: 4
(one, one, four, eight; Fireball: four)
9-9-4-7, Fireball: 3
(nine, nine, four, seven; Fireball: three)
24-26-33-35-38
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments