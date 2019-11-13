Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-19-23-32-36
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)
5-6-6, Fireball: 1
(five, six, six; Fireball: one)
2-4-5, Fireball: 8
(two, four, five; Fireball: eight)
3-1-0-3, Fireball: 5
(three, one, zero, three; Fireball: five)
6-8-5-9, Fireball: 3
(six, eight, five, nine; Fireball: three)
11-16-28-35-38
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $178 million
23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments