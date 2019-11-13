IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-19-23-32-36

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)

5-6-6, Fireball: 1

(five, six, six; Fireball: one)

2-4-5, Fireball: 8

(two, four, five; Fireball: eight)

3-1-0-3, Fireball: 5

(three, one, zero, three; Fireball: five)

6-8-5-9, Fireball: 3

(six, eight, five, nine; Fireball: three)

11-16-28-35-38

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million