IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-04-08-09-40

(two, four, eight, nine, forty)

6-1-3, Fireball: 2

(six, one, three; Fireball: two)

1-6-7, Fireball: 3

(one, six, seven; Fireball: three)

5-6-1-5, Fireball: 9

(five, six, one, five; Fireball: nine)

2-3-9-8, Fireball: 1

(two, three, nine, eight; Fireball: one)

11-14-21-25-42

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

12-19-34-35-68, Mega Ball: 20

(twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million