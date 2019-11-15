Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-04-08-09-40
(two, four, eight, nine, forty)
6-1-3, Fireball: 2
(six, one, three; Fireball: two)
1-6-7, Fireball: 3
(one, six, seven; Fireball: three)
5-6-1-5, Fireball: 9
(five, six, one, five; Fireball: nine)
2-3-9-8, Fireball: 1
(two, three, nine, eight; Fireball: one)
11-14-21-25-42
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
12-19-34-35-68, Mega Ball: 20
(twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Comments