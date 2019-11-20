Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
08-29-31-36-39
(eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
IL Lottery.
