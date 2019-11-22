IL Lottery

Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
15-21-31-32-35
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
3-7-7, Fireball: 2
(three, seven, seven; Fireball: two)
1-0-5, Fireball: 3
(one, zero, five; Fireball: three)
1-9-3-2, Fireball: 2
(one, nine, three, two; Fireball: two)
8-3-3-0, Fireball: 7
(eight, three, three, zero; Fireball: seven)
11-15-39-41-43
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
07-12-17-49-53, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(seven, twelve, seventeen, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
