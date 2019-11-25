Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
13-15-17-20-35-48, Extra Shot: 2
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)
08-14-24-39-40
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty)
6-4-9, Fireball: 9
(six, four, nine; Fireball: nine)
9-5-9, Fireball: 8
(nine, five, nine; Fireball: eight)
2-5-0-2, Fireball: 7
(two, five, zero, two; Fireball: seven)
5-5-9-1, Fireball: 7
(five, five, nine, one; Fireball: seven)
04-21-24-30-35
(four, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
Comments