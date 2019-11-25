IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

13-15-17-20-35-48, Extra Shot: 2

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)

08-14-24-39-40

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty)

6-4-9, Fireball: 9

(six, four, nine; Fireball: nine)

9-5-9, Fireball: 8

(nine, five, nine; Fireball: eight)

2-5-0-2, Fireball: 7

(two, five, zero, two; Fireball: seven)

5-5-9-1, Fireball: 7

(five, five, nine, one; Fireball: seven)

04-21-24-30-35

(four, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Estimated jackpot: $100 million