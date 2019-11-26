IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-25-30-36-37

(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

9-6-2, Fireball: 3

(nine, six, two; Fireball: three)

3-0-5, Fireball: 6

(three, zero, five; Fireball: six)

2-9-8-3, Fireball: 5

(two, nine, eight, three; Fireball: five)

5-8-1-0, Fireball: 6

(five, eight, one, zero; Fireball: six)

05-13-22-42-44

(five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

08-27-29-38-43, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(eight, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million