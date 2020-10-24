Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
24-30-34-37-40
(twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
2-0-2, Fireball: 9
(two, zero, two; Fireball: nine)
0-7-5, Fireball: 9
(zero, seven, five; Fireball: nine)
9-7-3-4, Fireball:
(nine, seven, three, four; Fireball: zero)
2-5-7-2, Fireball: 9
(two, five, seven, two; Fireball: nine)
22-24-26-33-38
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
