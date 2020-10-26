Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-12-23-24-25-42, Extra Shot: 8
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-two; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
11-17-21-23-34
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
6-9-5, Fireball: 1
(six, nine, five; Fireball: one)
0-2-1, Fireball: 7
(zero, two, one; Fireball: seven)
2-0-3-0, Fireball: 8
(two, zero, three, zero; Fireball: eight)
0-0-0-0, Fireball: 9
(zero, zero, zero, zero; Fireball: nine)
03-15-16-29-39
(three, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
