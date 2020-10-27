Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
14-22-30-31-41
(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-8-4, Fireball: 1
(two, eight, four; Fireball: one)
6-7-9, Fireball: 7
(six, seven, nine; Fireball: seven)
8-9-9-7, Fireball:
(eight, nine, nine, seven; Fireball: zero)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
0-3-0-7, Fireball: 9
(zero, three, zero, seven; Fireball: nine)
18-22-27-29-36
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments