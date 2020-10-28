Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
10-12-28-42-44
(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
4-9-4, Fireball: 3
(four, nine, four; Fireball: three)
0-2-4, Fireball: 5
(zero, two, four; Fireball: five)
0-2-7-0, Fireball: 9
(zero, two, seven, zero; Fireball: nine)
3-0-3-5, Fireball: 9
(three, zero, three, five; Fireball: nine)
09-17-19-27-38
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
