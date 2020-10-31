Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
17-18-22-29-30-31, Extra Shot: 2
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.9 million
02-12-16-27-45
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
3-9-6, Fireball: 7
(three, nine, six; Fireball: seven)
5-9-0, Fireball: 7
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(five, nine, zero; Fireball: seven)
5-3-1-6, Fireball: 9
(five, three, one, six; Fireball: nine)
6-6-6-1, Fireball: 8
(six, six, six, one; Fireball: eight)
01-02-04-09-24
(one, two, four, nine, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Comments