IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-10-20-23-44
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
3-7-9, Fireball: 5
(three, seven, nine; Fireball: five)
9-3-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, three, zero; Fireball: two)
5-4-5-9, Fireball: 5
(five, four, five, nine; Fireball: five)
7-2-8-6, Fireball: 6
(seven, two, eight, six; Fireball: six)
03-18-33-41-44
(three, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
