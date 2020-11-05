Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
19-20-22-45-49-51, Extra Shot: 22
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $9.2 million
10-14-33-35-37
(ten, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
9-2-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, two, zero; Fireball: two)
7-8-1, Fireball: 1
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(seven, eight, one; Fireball: one)
0-0-7-1, Fireball:
(zero, zero, seven, one; Fireball: zero)
9-5-9-9, Fireball: 1
(nine, five, nine, nine; Fireball: one)
06-18-20-22-42
(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Comments