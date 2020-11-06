Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
12-27-33-39-43
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
0-9-4, Fireball: 1
(zero, nine, four; Fireball: one)
7-4-1, Fireball: 5
(seven, four, one; Fireball: five)
3-6-7-3, Fireball: 5
(three, six, seven, three; Fireball: five)
5-9-2-1, Fireball: 8
(five, nine, two, one; Fireball: eight)
04-05-27-31-32
(four, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
18-24-27-34-60, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
