Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
12-16-22-32-42-48, Extra Shot: 3
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-eight; Extra Shot: three)
Estimated jackpot: $9.35 million
01-26-37-38-42
(one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
6-3-3, Fireball: 1
(six, three, three; Fireball: one)
8-9-9, Fireball: 2
(eight, nine, nine; Fireball: two)
9-8-2-4, Fireball: 7
(nine, eight, two, four; Fireball: seven)
2-2-7-3, Fireball: 6
(two, two, seven, three; Fireball: six)
07-17-36-39-43
(seven, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
