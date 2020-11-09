Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-19-21-30-38-44, Extra Shot: 14
(seven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-four; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million
01-12-21-25-41
(one, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
9-8-3, Fireball: 7
(nine, eight, three; Fireball: seven)
5-5-8, Fireball: 4
(five, five, eight; Fireball: four)
2-8-7-3, Fireball:
(two, eight, seven, three; Fireball: zero)
8-3-7-4, Fireball:
(eight, three, seven, four; Fireball: zero)
11-16-32-36-43
(eleven, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
