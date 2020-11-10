Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-15-29-30-45
(two, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
3-5-2, Fireball: 9
(three, five, two; Fireball: nine)
3-0-4, Fireball: 3
(three, zero, four; Fireball: three)
5-3-9-6, Fireball: 1
(five, three, nine, six; Fireball: one)
4-0-8-3, Fireball: 7
(four, zero, eight, three; Fireball: seven)
04-15-17-23-26
(four, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
