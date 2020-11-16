Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
06-11-15-20-36-50, Extra Shot: 9
(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six, fifty; Extra Shot: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $9.95 million
16-23-31-39-40
(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
5-7-3, Fireball: 1
(five, seven, three; Fireball: one)
3-4-3, Fireball: 7
(three, four, three; Fireball: seven)
1-3-6-6, Fireball: 8
(one, three, six, six; Fireball: eight)
1-0-6-2, Fireball: 5
(one, zero, six, two; Fireball: five)
07-31-33-41-42
(seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
