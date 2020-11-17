Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
08-37-40-41-45
(eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
9-7-1, Fireball: 1
(nine, seven, one; Fireball: one)
6-4-4, Fireball: 7
(six, four, four; Fireball: seven)
5-9-2-9, Fireball: 8
(five, nine, two, nine; Fireball: eight)
1-1-1-8, Fireball: 5
(one, one, one, eight; Fireball: five)
01-04-05-19-32
(one, four, five, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
08-13-35-46-68, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
