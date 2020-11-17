Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:

01-04-05-19-32

(one, four, five, nineteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

