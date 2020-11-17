Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
01-04-05-19-32
(one, four, five, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
IL Lottery.
Comments